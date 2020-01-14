BROOKVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s annual art showcase debuted more than 80 student creations in Brookville Friday.
The opening reception, held at CREATE (Community Resources Encouraging Artistic Talent and Education) Brookville on Main Street, welcomed a crowded room of people looking at a wall of talent.
The reception has been held at CREATE for the past five years, said Jeff Tech art instructor Angela Dragich. This year’s featured 86 pieces of art, including paintings and drawings, digital art and diamond art. The show is held in January to showcase the students’ progress for the first semester.
Some students also sold their artwork. Depictions of the Reynoldsville Hometown Mural and Jefferson County ‘Paint the Plow’ projects were on display, as well as a Christmas art tree with handmade ornaments.
New to the showcase this year were the quick response (QR) codes on the students’ artwork, allowing people to use their smartphones to scan the code, which leads to online images and more information on the student’s work, Dragich said.
A “Welcome” message on the front table contained a quick response (QR) code that Dragich created, which led guests to a page where they could view a book at www.celebratingart.com that featured the work of five published Jeff Tech students, including Madi Johns, Haley McCombs, Melody Forrest, Phoenix Neiswonger and Paige Emberg.
Light refreshments were provided at the event by Jeff Tech culinary students.