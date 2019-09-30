REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) will host its annual Fall Festival from noon-2 p.m. Oct. 12.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman said the event welcomes hundreds of people each year.
“It’s a great opportunity to welcome the community and past graduates to Jeff Tech,” he said. “It’s also an opportunity for people to become familiar with everything Jeff Tech has to offer, and enjoy a fall day in the area.”
The festival will offer several events, including cosmetology and art students with a hair and face-painting booth and culinary students presenting baked and canned goods.
“Our shops will be represented, and information will be available,” Fillman said. “People will be able to get a sense of the opportunities available for them.”
There will be a “kids area” offered by the school nurse, Fillman said, and Little Viking Childcare Center, as well as musical entertainment by Jeff Tech instructor Sam Ettaro. An inflatable horse track and concession stand will also be provided.
The festival not only showcases the school, Fillman said, but local organizations as well. Calhoun Farm and Market will provide “goat yoga” sessions throughout the event.
The “Not a Car Show” will feature tractor trailers, construction equipment, motorcycles or occupational vehicles, farm equipment and more.
There will be a health assisting activity area and practical nursing booth.