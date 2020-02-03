REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s Health Assisting program helps prepare students for entry-level jobs in the healthcare field.
Health Assisting Instructor and Registered Nurse (RN) Alicia Hawk said this is her first year teaching the program, which was formerly the “Certified Nurses Program.” It’s currently only offered for high-school students, but one of her goals is to create an adult education health assisting program at Jeff Tech.
The program is designed to prepare students for the workforce, Hawk said. Jeff Tech has partnerships with local organizations that allow students to continue their healthcare education after graduation, and become a certified nurses aid, patient care tech, certified medical assistant, phlebotomist and others.
Hawk taught Practical Nursing at Jeff Tech for two years, and was a staff nurse in Punxsutawney and DuBois in previous years. Professionally, she said she saw the need for students to have entry-level skills. She also realized the value of Jeff Tech’s programs, and said she could have had a “jump start” on her career had she attended there.
Students learn about anatomy and physiology, as well as gain professional skills necessary in a healthcare setting, Hawk said.
Another of Hawk’s goals, she said, is for all health assisting students to have some sort of certification prior to graduating from Jeff Tech.
The Health Assisting program is in the preliminary stages of partnering with a local healthcare organization, Hawk added.
Students also take trips outside the classroom, such as when they served food to senior citizens at the Reynoldsville Foundry during the holidays to work on their socialization skills, Hawk said.
The students help the American Red Cross host a blood drive twice a year, with the next one scheduled April 24, Hawk said. The blood drive is solely for Jeff Tech students and staff, and helps teach the healthcare students — who seek donations during the drive — with organizational and communication skills, signs and symptoms of fainting and more.
Health Assisting students can earn a $250 scholarship for every 35 blood donors who attend within the school.