REYNOLDSVILLE – During Monday evening’s virtual meeting, Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) board members approved the hiring of three special education instructors, among other items.
Personnel
- Cook Charmaine Johnson will retire May 31.
- Lonnie Bell, Katharine O’Neil and Meghan Yohe were hired as special education instructors, effective Aug. 1.
- The guidance department, cosmetology instructor and school-to-career counselors will be granted additional days of employment during June, July and August.
Contracts
and purchases
- Jeff Tech entered into bids with Hager Paving for $148,985, and Heeter Enterprises for $143,227.50 for school projects.
- The board approved entering into an agreement with Guardian Protection Group for security services. According to Administrative Director Barry Fillman and Business Manager Sherry Hasselman’s 2020-2021 budget presentation, $20,000 has been budgeted for safety and security.
- The board approved to continue participating in the Community Eligibility Provision Program in the 2020-2021 school year. The program offers free breakfast and lunch to all enrolled students and has had great success, Hasselman said.
- Jeff Tech entered into a Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry effective July 1.
- Jeff Tech cafeteria will participate in the Pittsburgh Regional Food Service Directors (PRFSD) food bid for 2020-2021. There is no cost.
Grants
- The board approved that Jeff Tech accept a $30,524.87 supplemental equipment grant from the Bureau of Career and Technical Education.
- Pending if the school receives the Continuing Education Equity Grant, Jeff Tech will be permitted to purchase equipment registered within that grant, according to the agenda.
Other items
- The board approved Jeff Tech’s general fund budget in the amount of $9,450,976. It will be advertised and sent to sending school boards for review.
The Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and adult student handbooks, 2019-2020 school calendar, special education costs resolution and virtual graduation date of May 29 were also approved.