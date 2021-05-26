REYNOLDSVILLE — Three Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) staff members were recognized for their service and dedication during Monday evening’s committee meeting.
The school nurse, Donna Overman, has been named Teacher of the Year, said Administrative Director Barry Fillman. This is a “well-deserved” honor, he said, especially given all she did during the year of COVID-19.
Jeff Tech Instructional Assistant and Technician Drew Gilhousen, otherwise known as the school’s “printer,” is Employee of the Year.
“Everyone at Jeff Tech, from teachers, other staff members, students in various programs and even community members depend on Mr. Gilhousen for his creativity, problem solving and meticulous work,” according to the 2021 awards release.
Gilhousen has been at Jeff Tech for 31 years, and is a “huge asset,” it noted.
English Instructor Ron Doane has also been recognized for his 50-year milestone of being committed to teaching Jeff Tech students.
An estimated 100 students per year — 5,000 total — have had Mr. Doane as a teacher, said Fillman.
“He is a role model for all of us – staff and students – for showing up every day, giving everyone his absolute best, and for proactively approaching new initiatives,” the awards release states. “We are grateful for all you do for Jeff Tech, and look forward to your continued difference-making in all of our lives.”
On Monday, the committee also approved that Dr. Thomas Lesniewski be named Chief School Administrator beginning July 1 through June 30, 2022.
When asked to say a few words, Lesniewski said he appreciates the opportunity to continue serving at Jeff Tech, and being able to work alongside Fillman again.
“The school is headed in the right direction,” he said, commending Jeff Tech’s efforts throughout the pandemic.
Fillman noted that he is grateful to have Lesniewski as a valuable resource.
Jeff Tech’s 2021 graduation will be held at 7 p.m. June 8.