REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) students headed back for full five-day instruction Sept. 2, a process that administrators say has went smoothly.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman said everyone has been working together to ensure the 2020-21 school year is a success, despite the different circumstances.
“It is tremendously important to have our students be able to attend every day for a host of reasons,” he said. “It has been a learning process for us all returning, but has been a successful start as well.”
Fillman also commended the school’s maintenance and custodial, support and cafeteria staff members, as well as teachers and administration, as they all have put much time and effort into making it a safe place.
“With everyone working together we have been able to provide this opportunity for our students and stay true to our mission.”
Principal Melissa Mowrey said the staff was “eagerly” anticipating the start of the school year.
“I am pleasantly surprised with how smoothly the students transitioned to the safety changes implemented due to COVID-19,” she said. “Our staff, students and parents have been supportive and cooperative with the changes and have been patient as we implement them.”
Especially being an institution focused on hands-on learning, Jeff Tech is fortunate to have its students back in person, Mowrey noted.
“Although we would all like things to go back to ‘normal,’ everyone is happy to be back to school and work,” she said. “We are looking forward to a healthy and productive 2020-21 school year.”