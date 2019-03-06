The Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Art Showcase Reception welcomed members of the community, staff and students to downtown DuBois Friday.
Art and Mathematics Instructor Angela Dragich said there are 56 student entries at the Winkler Gallery of Fine Arts in DuBois. Those works will be on display until March 23.
The reception was in correlation with the gallery’s “First Friday” event, which features a new local artist of the month, Dragich said. Musical guest James Allan Ott provided entertainment, while the Depot at Doolittles, Aegis Coffee Roasters and The Winery at Wilcox provided food and beverages.
The First Friday events give exposure to local artists, musicians and in this case, students.
“The Jeff Tech art club provided a cookie and brownie tray made by Jeff Tech Culinary students,” Dragich said. “Some alumni came by the opening to support the school, as well as the students from Jeff Tech who don’t have artwork in the show.”
The showcase displays a variety of artwork on which the students have been working, Dragich said, including drawings, acrylic paintings, painted shoes, a 3D-printed viking helmet and photography.
Winkler Gallery event organizers said there is always a diverse and enjoyable group of people at the First Friday event, which feature a different showcase and artists each month. People not only attend for fellowship, but some purchase artwork as well.
The gallery, located above Latinos and Company restaurant on North Brady Street, is now handicap accessible and offers a commercial stairlift.
The next “First Friday” event featuring a new local artist will be April 5 at Winkler Gallery of Fine Arts.
