REYNOLDSVILLE — A diamond art piece at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s annual art showcase caught a lot of attention recently, with spectators noticing the attention to detail on display.
Makayla Nicastro is a Jeff Tech junior studying culinary arts, but she takes a special interest in art. Nicastro, who enjoys drawing, came across diamond art while scrolling through social media, and started with a practice design.
“My favorite thing about it is it helps take my mind off of everything and relax,” she said.
Out of everything she has crated, Nicastro said her favorite is her value drawing of Tom and Jerry, and her favorite diamond art piece is the “Beauty and the Beast” creation that was on display at Jeff Tech’s art showcase at CREATE (Community Resources Encouraging Artistic Talent and Education) Brookville earlier this month.
“Art is something that I love to do — something I can take my time on and not be rushed,” Nicastro said. “I do my diamond art when i have free time, but with classes every day, it’s not easy.”
Jeff Tech Art Instructor Angela Dragich said diamond art is unique, since the artist arranges each of the tiny, square resin “diamonds” with a special tool. It’s described as cross stitching meets paint-by-numbers.
“This is a newer craft people do to relax,” Dragich said. “It’s amazing to see the progress of a diamond art picture, because it all comes together when it’s finished. It is a tedious task with amazing end results — if someone has the patience to complete it.”
Dragich said Nicastro has received positive feedback from her new-found craft.
“The students and the public at the art show reception were amazed on the time spent completing the project,” she said. “It’s also unique, because it is not a typical two-dimensional project high schoolers complete.”
Nicastro is hooked on making multiple diamond art projects now, Dragich said, such as one of a Husky dog and another larger piece of a horse, two on which she is currently working.