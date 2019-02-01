REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) students competed in Skills USA competitions throughout the state this month, bringing home medals and knowledgeable experience.
Bonnie Skinner, who is the Skills USA advisor and also a cosmetology instructor at Jeff Tech, said 30 students participated in the Pennsylvania District 7 SkillsUSA and Leadership Championships in the month of January.
Competitions were held at Stuckey’s Subaru in Hollidaysburg, Fulton County Area Vocational Technical School in McConnellsburg, the Central Pennsylvania Institute for Science & Technology in Pleasant Gap and Admiral Perry Area Vocational Technical School in Ebensburg.
“It’s a great opportunity for students to compete against the best from other career centers in their trade,” said Administrative Director Barry Fillman. “Students gain confidence as they transition to the world of work through the public speaking, demonstration and competitive facets of the event.”
SkillsUSA, serving more than 360,000 students and instructors each year, “empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens. It improves the quality of our nation’s future skilled workforce through the development of framework skills that include personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics,” according to its website.
First place gold medals were awarded to JT students Lisa Reitz for extemporaneous speaking, Leah McConnel for medical technology and Ashley Maze for T-shirt design, Skinner said.
Seven students also earned second place silver medals in categories like precision machining, collision repair or restaurant service, including Kyle Knapp, Nicole LeDonne, Logan Smith, Matt Beck, Gavin Lingenfelter, Lillie Pierce and Payten Adams.
Hunter Benton for welding, Brendan Crate for welding sculpture and Ariel Forrest for architectural design won third place bronze medals.
Fillman said the goals of Skills USA align well with the goals JT strives to achieve.
“Students have the opportunity to compete at the state and national levels with continued success,” he said. “Skills USA represents the pride in skill development of tomorrow’s workforce.”
First place medalists will compete again at the state competition in Hershey April 10-12.
