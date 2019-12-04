REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) students recently created Christmas ornaments for a good cause.
Jeff Tech art and mathematics instructor Angela Dragich said her friend Kara Dornish approached her about working collaboratively on a project.
The Western PA Chapter of National Hemophilia Foundation hosts a Christmas tree and wreath auction and wine-tasting event each November, Dragich said, where themed holiday trees are auctioned to raise money for the programs and services the chapter offers.
The nonprofit organization helps to advocate for and meet the education and support needs of people with bleeding disorders in western Pennsylvania. Bleeding disorders, which can arise without a known cause, can be spontaneous and require treatment, according to www.wpcnhf.org.
“Some bleeding disorders, such as hemophilia, can be inherited or acquired,” the WPCNHF website says. “Others can occur from such conditions as anemia, cirrhosis of the liver, HIV, leukemia and vitamin K deficiency. They also can result from certain medications that thin the blood, including aspirin, heparin and warfarin.”
“Kara asked if my art students could make ornaments for one of the trees — an ‘art tree,’” Dragich said.
The students were asked to hand paint or create art-themed ornaments, she said. The WPCNHF covered the cost of supplies.
“I asked my art classes if they would like to help out with a great cause, and they volunteered right away,” Dragich said. “The students were excited to work with clay, and the mini canvases were a hit.”
For more information, visit www.wpcnhf.org.