REYNOLDSVILLE — Jefferson County-DuBois Area Vocational Technical School (Jeff Tech) students were able to make their mark of expression again this year through the annual ceiling tile project.
Angela Dragich, mathematics and art instructor, said all 14 shops and cooperative education students at Jeff Tech are involved in painting ceiling tiles, which are then displayed in the cafeteria, hallway and foyer area.
Dave Rishell, building trades instructor, prepares the tiles for art students, painting one side white for students to incorporate their own design. Rischell and his students are also the ones who install the tiles at the end of the year, said Dragich.
“This year, we finished ceiling tiles from the 2019-2020 school year,” said Dragich. “Last year, we were able to complete half of the ceiling tiles before the shutdown on March 13.”
Rishell created the idea of a “collaged” ceiling tile related to the COVID-19 shutdown, Dragich said. Computer technology student Jade Mennetti designed the ceiling tile for five shops that were missed last year.
Dragich said art students worked on the 14 career and technical education and cooperative education tiles, as well as Keystone Exam and National Occupational Competency Testing Institute (NOCTI) and the National Institute of Metalworking Skills tiles.
“We had one tile left after all of the ceiling tiles were complete for both school years,” said Dragich. “My students decided to make an art class ceiling tile and include all of the names of students who designed and painted ceiling tiles this school year. They thought this was the perfect way to represent and display all of their hard work.”
This tile will be displayed outside of the art room, she noted.
“This school year we faced many challenges — one was art class was held off for the year,” said Dragich.
During the month of May, mini art classes were incorporated into Dragich’s math schedule, she said. Students were able to sign up if they were passing their classes, with a total of 32 students involved in the ceiling tile project.
“All 19 ceiling tiles were completed in a very short amount of time. Students started this project May 19, and worked through the last day of school on June 8.”
Students focused on creating designs that represented their shop, said Dragich. The name of the shop, the year and signatures were sometimes included. Some students wanted their tile to represent the seniors, whereas artists may decide to include the whole shop and the instructor on theirs.
“Students work on communication skills during this lesson. They learn to communicate with their peers and shop teacher deciding a design for the tile,” said Dragich.
This project gives students the feeling of pride and accomplishment, she said, having their artwork displayed throughout the school.
“It is a great way to show the public what Jeff Tech has to offer in the career and technical areas,” Dragich said. “The project displays how students can incorporate creativity in the workforce in their career of choice.”