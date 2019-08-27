REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) students will be back in classes for their first day of the 2019-2020 school year today.
“We are looking forward to welcoming back our students,” said Administrative Director Barry Fillman.
Staff members and teachers met the school’s new students and their parents Thursday, he said.
For the 2019-2020 school year, Jeff Tech is also instituting a new data-management system, Fillman said.
“Additionally, we are continuing the work we have done with implementation of the competency-based grading and positive behavior support systems,” he said.
“School Wide Positive Support Behavior” (SWPSB) is a state-wide initiative — a team-based process that aims to build on students’ strengths, offering a positive environment and preventing behavioral problems before they occur. The PBS program at Jeff Tech focuses on four areas — respect, responsibility safety and excellence, according to Principal Melissa Mowrey.
In just two years, Jeff Tech has filled its Diesel Mechanic and Heavy Equipment program, Fillman said.
“We are very excited about that,” he said.
Jeff Tech is welcoming new instructors in three departments, including Precision Machine, Health Assisting and Cooperative Employment, Fillman said.
There will be grade-level meetings with students today, he said, and the “kick off” for the PBS program Friday.