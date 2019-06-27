Four artistic Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) students left footprints on downtown DuBois sidewalks Tuesday.
Courteney DeHaven, Ashley Clark, Elizabeth Matts and Ariel Forrest, all art students at Jeff Tech, joined Perry Winkler in front of Winkler Gallery of Fine Art on North Brady Street to make their mark during a special project that afternoon.
Winkler, the gallery founder, said other towns often have artsy features to exhibit a wide variety of culture. The orange, purple, yellow and blue footprints leading local residents or tourists down the sidewalks contribute to the “life” or feel of downtown DuBois.
In previous years, the footprints have also been different in design as they pass by a certain business, such as plaid footprints in front of a clothing store or the colors of the Italian flag in front of Luigi’s Ristorante.
“We thought this was a fun way to bring something whimsical to the street,” Winkler said.
Winkler demonstrated the painting techniques with footprint stencils, then let the students take over. Clark started with painting bright blue paw prints among the footprints.
Jeff Tech art instructor Angela Dragich said this was a way for students to give back to the gallery for hosting the school art show for two years now.
DeHaven, who was named “student of the month” in October and has won various art awards at Jeff Tech, said this is always something she has wanted to participate in.
“I always thought it’d be a fun thing to do for the community, because I always remembered them when I was a kid,” she said. “I wanted to carry on the tradition of having them for new generations.”
Forrest said she also sees the footprints, and wants to be a part of the experience.
“For me, it’s more of giving back to the town I grew up in,” she said. “Hopefully others feel the same as me, that this town is home.”