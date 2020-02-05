REYNOLDSVILLE — Around forty Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) students recently visited Lawrence County Career and Technical Center in New Castle to play volleyball against the other school’s students.
Jeff Tech Principal Melissa Mowry said the idea came about because students don’t have an intramural activity.
“They can play sports at their sending school districts, but Jeff Tech doesn’t have sports,” she said.
Jeff Tech has also worked with Lawrence County Career and Technical Center for its Positive Behavior Support Program to gain new ideas, Mowrey said. Administrators observed and learned about Lawrence County’s program when it began.
Jeff Tech has trouble getting students to participate in gym class, Mowrey said, which was another goal behind visiting Lawrence County.
“We wanted to do something to give them incentive to dress and participate,” she said.
It worked, too, since gym-class participation has increased since then.
The trip was beneficial for students, since they had the chance to be in competition with students just like them, Mowrey said.
Students broke into four groups — one toured the Lawrence County school and got to see how they do things, Mowrey said, while the others enjoyed volleyball.
Lawrence County is also the only school in the state that has an oil and gas shop.
“We want to try to do this annually,” Mowrey adds. “Next time, Lawrence County would come here.”
Mowrey says they also hope to involve Jeff Tech students in a softball tournament at the Reynoldsville baseball field in the future, where they would play against the school’s sending districts.