REYNOLDSVILLE — The month of May was full of 50-year celebrations, award ceremonies and student achievements at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School).
Prior to the 50th anniversary celebration May 10, the school held its Keystone/Attendance Awards assembly, awarding students for their hard work and good attendance.
If students passed the end-of-course Keystone Exam, they sign a school ceiling tile to leave their mark, and also receive gift cards. Those with perfect attendance were entered into a drawing, and students picked got to choose from a table of prizes displayed in the gymnasium that day.
“Everything went to our students,” said JT Principal Melissa Mowry in the Facebook post. “We couldn’t have done this without our faculty and staff.”
JT’s Awards Night ceremony was held May 23, where more than 20 students were recognized for various achievements, including the “President’s Award for Educational Excellence,” citizenship, good citizen and perfect attendance awards. Student of the month recipients were recognized.
Student of the month awardees Courteney DeHaven, Lindsey Pearce, Brooke Holben, Ashley Maze, Kelsey Delarme, Paige Lander and Breanna Morris were recognized, as well as art competition winners and the JT mathematics team.
“Most outstanding student shop awards” were given to students who showed excellent effort in each class, including auto mechanics, building trades, computer networking engineering, culinary arts, collision repair, heating and ventilation, diesel mechanics and heavy equipment, drafting, design and engineering, health assisting, welding and machine shop.
Some students excelled in more than one category, like Logan Jordan, who won both “most outstanding welding student” and presidential achievement awards, while senior and 2019 Valedictorian Paige Lander received “most outstanding culinary student.”
Teacher of the Year recipient Leslee Galluzi was also a large part of awards night, with many of her family members and former awardees standing by her side.
Jeff Tech’s 2019 graduation will be held at 7 p.m. Friday.