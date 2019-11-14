REYNOLDSVILLE — Automotive Collision Repair Technology students at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) are currently working on restoring a Jefferson County Emergency Services vehicle.
The truck was showing signs of rust and was in need of some TLC (tender loving care), said JCES Director Tracy Zents.
Zents said the vehicle was purchased by the Providence Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) under the Homeland Security Grant Program.
“Its primary use is a mover for our trailers, as well as hazardous-material responses,” he said.
Although the truck is about 10 years old, it’s still a viable and useable vehicle for the county and the Northwest Central Task Force Region, he said.
“Jefferson County has a strong relationship with Jeff Tech and its programs, and anytime we can work together on a project, it’s a win-win for both the county and the students,” Zents said.
It’s never the intent to take work away from businesses, though, he adds.
“We strongly support all of our businesses and continue to take maintenance issues, repairs, etc., to them,” he said.
Zents said once the project is completed, they are hoping to get another five to 10 years out of a truck that would normally not last that long in weather conditions such as the salt on the roads in the winter.
“This gives the students a project that they can learn about, so when they graduate and join the workforce, it’s a benefit to their future employers that they have learned the skills needed in their careers,” he said.
ACRT Instructor Pam Kerr said students also worked on a Reynoldsville Police Department car in the last year, painting it from white to black and adding other touches.
“We’re helping out both the community and the students,” she said. “It’s not only rewarding, but it gives the students practice.”