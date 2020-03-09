REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) students and staff members who are “caught being kind” this month will be recognized.
Guidance Counselor Jessica Schwabenbauer said the “Kindness Challenge” is taking place during the month of March.
“When a student or staff member sees someone in the building performing an act of kindness or treating someone with kindness, they can fill out a ‘caught being kind ticket,’” she said. “Tickets include a space to identify who the kind person was, and a brief description of the act of kindness.”
Tickets are located below the Kindness Challenge bulletin board in the school hallway, a place where everyone has access to it, Schwabenbauer said.
Tickets can be dropped in the mailbox outside of Schwabenbauer’s office, which is checked daily. Members of the school’s Aevidum Club decorate the bulletin board, which is an array of bright colors, to acknowledge people who have been kind.
“Individuals who have been ‘caught being kind’ are also recognized on the morning announcements,” she added.
At the end of March, all of the tickets are placed into a bucket, and 10-15 will be awarded with a small prize, such as an ice cream coupon or Jeff Tech-themed merchandise, Schwabenbauer said.
“I really enjoy doing this challenge, because it gives recognition to those who do the right thing daily, but may not receive the recognition for doing so,” she said.
Another part she enjoys, Schwabenbauer said, is the “surprise” factor, when someone finds out they were recognized.
“Sometimes we take for granted that smallest things that we do can change things for the better,” she said. “It’s nice for students and staff to know that they make a positive difference in others’ lives.”