REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) staff members, students and their families enjoyed crafts, food and fellowship at the facility’s holiday party Dec. 19.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman said the party is held each year to celebrate the holiday season, and show appreciation for Jeff Tech’s dedicated staff and students.
The Christmas party offered several activities, including a Christmas dinner for students, staff and families, arts and crafts in the art room, games, cookie decorating, a selfie station and caroling in the cafeteria.
Jeff Tech Art Instructor Angela Dragich said different shops each decorated Christmas trees or put Christmas items on display in the cafeteria during the school Christmas party. Christmas ornaments and raffle baskets were also given to students and families.
Dragich’s art classes also created an art tree for display at the holiday celebration, featuring hand-made clay ornaments, canvas paintings and a painted pallet, she said.
Different age groups could choose from several craft options that Jeff Tech art students came up with, Dragich said, including painting a “Santa Claus paintbrush,” a tie-fabric or puzzle-piece Christmas tree or snowflake, snowman buttons, a fingerprinted Christmas tree and others. Participants could use paper plates, popsicle sticks, puzzle pieces, tea lights, cinnamon sticks, fabric or paper.
Jeff Tech’s clothing closet items were also available for students to look through.