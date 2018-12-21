REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) takes pride in allowing local organizations to use its facility for meeting and educational purposes, Administrative Director Barry Fillman said.
Fillman said lending the school’s space and resources to the community is a way of giving back.
It benefits the school, too, since it presents an opportunity to promote educational safety efforts, like the Active Shooter Symposium that will be held there Jan. 14 by the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services and Jefferson County Commissioners. Those who attend will have the chance to learn from law officials about being prepared for an emergency situation.
Many local organizations also contribute to Jeff Tech’s efforts, such as its backpack program for students and families, so it’s a way for the school staff to give back to the community, Fillman said.
“To me, it really is simple,” he said. “This amazing community is my home — all of ours.”
In November, the Pine Creek K9 Search Unit also brought its dogs into Jeff Tech for certification training, since there are many different scents inside a school.
“All of these organizations do their part to make it better, more enjoyable, safer place, and provide a better future everyone,” Fillman said. “A school like Jeff Tech has a remarkable opportunity to be right at the center of that larger community and mission.”
Organizations that ask to use the school as a meeting place do so in advance, and Jeff Tech School Board committee members approve the requests at monthly meetings.
“We value that opportunity and look for ways to support others,” he said. “We have routinely received support from other local organizations as well, and are truly grateful for all of our partnerships.”
