REYNOLDSVILLE — A Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) teacher has a Christmas tree in her room to which she has been adding ornaments each year since she began teaching at the school.
The Christmas tree is covered in ornaments made by students, and related to the shop they are taking at Jeff Tech. Mulhollan has been collecting ornaments for the tree for the 29 years she has been teaching at the school.
“I even have a floppy disk on the tree from when the school had data processing, that’s how old some of it is,” Mulhollan said.
The angel on the top of the tree was welded by a student named Jim Smiley about 23 years ago. Each year students make new ornaments to add.
Mulholland tries to get them to put their names and the year on them, but not all remember. She said it is really nice to be able to look back at them and see how long she has had them.
She even has a small cupcake and bagel on the tree that have been coated to to preserve them.
“We’re trying to add some diesel mechanic stuff this year, but most of their stuff is so heavy it’s hard to be able to put it on the tree,” Mulhollan said.
Mulhollan is an English teacher, and recently started teaching a foundations for life class she had added to the curriculum. With this class, she teaches freshmen how to time manage, responsible use of social media, healthy eating, and other general life skills.
The classes allow her to come in contact with students from each of the shops offered at Jeff Tech and encourage them to add an ornament to her tree.