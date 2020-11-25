REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) teachers have come together to implement an archery class to be offered for students in fall 2021.
Mike Wyant, who teaches science at Jeff Tech, said he and biology/chemistry instructor Brian Lenkerd, as well as gym teacher Jordan Astorino, are planning to offer the archery course as a gym-class elective for students, which he and Lenkerd will teach.
The instructors were hoping to have the course, NASP – National Archery In the Schools Program — offered the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year, but due to COVID-19, it will most likely have to wait.
Wyant, an avid archery hunter of 38 years, said the idea stems from the students.
“They keep asking me every year if we can start an archery club,” he said.
This course will teach students many important characteristics, Wyant said, ones promoted at Jeff Tech — respect, responsibility, excellence and safety.
“If students don’t respect teachers, they can’t be in the course,” he said. “If they aren’t safe with the equipment, they could get injured. All of that is incorporated in this course as well.”
Wyant said when he and Lenkerd attended the archery training for the course, he learned a lot of things himself, including that he had been holding the bow incorrectly.
“A lot of people also don’t stand the correct way,” he added.
Wyant also learned it’s best to shoot with both eyes open for more balance, while he was taught to close one eye for focus growing up.
Around 3,000 schools in the world offer this program, Wyant said, for students ages 4-12. The bows students will use are set for 10-20 pounds.
“Not everybody is good at sports at a younger age, but everyone can do this,” he said. “They just have to focus and listen. Kids with same interest can also meet others.”
Students who excel at this, Wyant said, can also be taken to competitions. If they win states, they receive a $650 scholarship, and then can go onto nationals for a $10,000 scholarship.
Wyant said the Jeff Tech instructors also received a $15,000 scholarship that will go toward building its safe archery range, helping to purchase bows, racks and targets. They still have $1,300 to raise.
“We are going to go to the local archery shops and ask for donations, and see if we can get all of that underway,” he said.