REYNOLDSVILLE — Students and faculty at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) are joining others across the nation during the month of February to celebrate national Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month.
CTE Month provides students across the country an opportunity to demonstrate how CTE educates students to be college-and career-ready, and prepares them for high-wage, high-demand career fields. The activities planned over the next month, including the Career Fair on Feb. 27, will illustrate the rigor and relevance CTE courses offer our students.
Students are already competing in SkillsUSA events in their chosen career field as the month begins. By building relationships with the business community, CTE programs are investing in students’ lives with the latest technology and skills that will prepare them to become successful employees as well as future leaders.
CTE is a major support to our surging national economy and workforce needs. It routinely counters issues such as high school dropout rates, a search for relevancy in educational opportunities and the skills gap that employers encounter. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, many of the fastest growing occupations require vocational training. At a time when job opportunity and filling vacancies is so critical, CTE programs are ensuring students are adequately equipped with the skills to successfully enter the workforce.
The education students receive at Jeff Tech allows them to enter the career to which they aspire already trained, and builds opportunity based on the demands for the skills they have obtained. These graduates are empowered with the knowledge of what makes a good employee and able to gain employment in jobs with family sustaining wages right here in our area. Many students begin their career while still in school through the school's Cooperative Education program.
Jeff Tech is poised to respond to the ever-changing occupational outlook. All of its career programs point students towards high priority occupations in the area, and it is committed to sustaining that focus.
For more information about Jeff Tech call 814-653-8265 or visit www.jefftech.info.