REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech vo-tech school will highlight one of its most well-known and successful programs at the monthly meeting of the Jeff Tech board Thursday.
The full-time Adult Practical Nursing Program at Jeff Tech began accepting students in 1968. It is structured to prepare state-certified nurses in a shorter amount of time than a 4-year education program.
Last month’s meeting featured the school’s Cosmetology program and Bonnie Skinner explained what the program offers. Students also presented things they have learned.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman said at each meeting a certain program is highlighted. Both instructors and students in the programs speak informatively to the community.
“They key is to have them share what they’ve actually learned and what their opportunities are, because it creates an awareness about what they’re learning and their career goals afterward,” Fillman said in a previously published Courier Express article. “This gives students the chance to communicate their goals in front of people they may not know, and the community sees what the payoff is for coming here (to Jeff Tech).”
Through its full-time adult education programs, Jeff Tech uses hands-on training to prepare students for the workforce. Every program, including machine shop, welding, culinary arts and the upcoming diesel mechanic and heavy equipment, provides students in the classroom with the tools they’ll be using in the real world.
Over the past three years, program statistics have shown students who completed the program, passed the state licensing exam and employment-after-graduation rates have continued to stay at a high percentage.
After completing state-certified exams, Jeff Tech nursing graduates will be eligible work in long-term care, hospitals, occupational health, primary care physician offices, personal and private care homes, home health and more facilities.
The meeting will also introduce three new Jeff Tech instructors for the upcoming school year.
Some of the meeting’s upcoming points of discussion and proposals will include a software maintenance agreement, providing childcare services through Creative Gardens, LLC, the diesel building project, computer consulting services and school insurance coverages.
