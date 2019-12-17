REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) this year will again host a holiday party for its staff members, students and their families.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman said the party will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. “all over the school” with various activities.
“It's important to the staff at Jeff Tech to welcome our families to celebrate the season, and enjoy their company,” he said.
The event includes a Christmas dinner and holiday-related activities, such as students decorating Christmas cookies and doing arts and crafts, like creating their own Christmas decorations, Fillman said. Santa Claus attends, and staff members sometimes wear matching holiday shirts.
Last year, Jeff Tech art students created “A Viking Christmas” painting that was on display.
“We want to do our part to make sure that all of our students have the opportunity to begin their holiday season on a positive note,” Fillman said. “It’s really part of the broader initiative to care for the whole student.”
Children involved in Little Viking Childcare will also be invited to attend.