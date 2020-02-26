REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) administrators recently announced that DuBois Area School District will no longer provide special education services for its Brookville, Brockway and Punxsutawney students.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman said Jeff Tech officials were notified of this last week, and the change will begin in the 2020-21 school year.
According to the addendum, “It is recommended that the director be authorized to begin implementation of the delivery of special education services through Jeff Tech personnel. All instructional positions created and/or utilized on the premises will be employees of Jeff Tech.” It was also recommended he be authorized to pursue consultation and temporary delivery services for Special Education.
Jeff Tech Business Manager Sherry Hasselman said she made changes to the 2020-2021 budget, incorporating special education service costs to include one supervisor, five teachers, a secretary and two paraprofessionals.
“This is a great opportunity for us to be consistent across the board for all of our students, no matter where they come from,” Fillman said. “It’s also a great opportunity to build something that meets the needs of our students, and we’re really excited about that.”
Fillman says a plan responsible for all of Jeff Tech’s four sending districts and students will be created.
This gives Jeff Tech the chance to build its Special Education services “from the ground up,” Fillman said.
“We are going to look at every piece of these services,” he said. “This is truly in the best interest of Jeff Tech.”
DASD Superintendent Wendy Benton clarified that they will continue to provide learning support services to DuBois area students who attend Jeff Tech, just not its other three sending districts.
“As always, we still plan to provide emotional, autism and life skills support to our students who attend Jeff Tech through a partial-day programming option through services provided at our high school,” Benton said. “We take great pride in providing the services required to help our students be successful.”