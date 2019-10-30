REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) welcomed its first-ever student representative to its board Monday evening.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman kicked off the monthly meeting by introducing Haley McCombs of Punxsuatwney who is a senior in Digital Media Arts at Jeff Tech.
“Haley represents a lot of what is great about Jeff Tech,” he said.
McCombs said she has participated in the school’s cooperative education program through working in graphic design for ProForm Powdered Metals in Punxsutawney.
Attending Jeff Tech runs in her family, McCombs said, and she is glad she chose the right school for her.
“I have loved my shop for the past three years,” she said. “It’s a really great school.”
Board member Jeff Ginther commented that the school’s cooperative education report shows the program is trending rapidly upward.
Fillman attributed a lot of this to new Program Director Joe Shields.
“He has been building a lot of relationships in the area, and you’re really going to see that pay off,” he said.
Mural projectFillman also recognized the Reynoldsville Hometown Mural project, an effort of mathematics and art instructor Angela Dragich and her art students and residency artist Deb Bunnell. The mural was completed earlier this month, featuring Jeff Tech’s “50-year” logo and other Reynoldsville locations and organizations, on the side of the Reynoldsville Hardware building.
“It received tremendous support from the community,” he said, adding that both Jeff Tech staff members and area businesses helped as well.
The Reynoldsville Community Association (RCA) also reached out to the school about hosting a reception for the mural in the future, he said.
Donations acceptedJeff Tech accepted the following donations:
- A $50 donation for the holiday dinner from a Jeff Tech student
- Paint supplies from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 2247 were donated to the Jeff Tech art department for the Reynoldsville mural project.
Next meetingThere will be no board meeting in November. The reorganization meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5.