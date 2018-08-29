REYNOLDSVILLE — New staff members at Jeff-Tech (Jefferson County-Dubois Area Vocational Technical School) for the 2018-2019 school year will include a new superintendent.
Dr. Thomas Lesniewski sat alongside Chairman Dr. Fred Park and Adminstrative Director Barry Fillman at Monday evening’s committee meeting, which was held the night prior to the first day of school.
Lesniewski, Punxsutawney Area School District’s superintendent, has been named Jeff Tech’s new Superintendent of Record. Dan Hawkins officially retired from the position at the end of June.
“I look forward to working with Dr. Lesniewski,” Fillman said. “His experience and guidance will be very beneficial as Jeff Tech continues to grow.”
Fillman has worked alongside Lesniewski for the past two years, he said, and is glad to have him on board.
“He will be a great resource to me whenever I need to draw from role as a mentor.”
New instructors were also recognized during the committee meeting, including Information Technology Director Robbie McMeekin, and John Druschel, who will be cooking up creations as the Culinary Arts Instructor this year.
Druschel graduated from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts in 1998, and the Hospitality Management class of 2001.
Jeff Tech’s full-time instructional Culinary Arts program prepares students for institutional, commercial or self-owned food employment, as well as other food industry occupations.
Theory, laboratory and work experience, as well as planning, selecting and preparing the service of food and food products, are included in the training. Students also learn about nutrition, use of equipment, safety and sanitation.
Druschel came “very highly recommended” from IUP’s Culinary Arts Program, said Fillman at Monday evening’s committee meeting.
The new school year also brings environmental science and biology instructor Beth Dennison, Eric Rising for Automotive Mechanics, and Diesel Mechanic and Heavy Equipment instructor Mike Keener.
