REYNOLDSVILLE — Several Jefferson County officials gathered at Jefferson County-DuBois Vocational Technical School (Jeff Tech) for an active shooter symposium Monday.
Jefferson County Commissioners, Jeff Tech personnel and representatives of the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services welcomed attendees to the Reynoldsville school at 8:30 a.m., informing guests they were in for an educational and resourceful day.
The event brought in a much larger response than Jefferson County Commissioners John Matson, Herbert Bullers Jr. and Jeffrey Pisarcik had anticipated.
“There’s at least 250 people who care and want to be prepared,” Matson said. “We are all out here trying to learn something and be prepared. It’s going to be a great day.”
“It’s a great view from up here, seeing all of the faces in the community,” added Jeff Tech Administrative Director Barry Fillman.
According to Federal Bureau of Investigations and U.S. Department of Justice statistics, there were 50 active shooter events in the United States in 2016-2017, two of which were in Pennsylvania, said Jefferson County EMS Director Tracy Zents.
The “trend” of active shooting incidents is now moving toward locations of worship, outdoor venues and places of education, he said.
The day’s first speaker, James Warwick, was assistant professor and chairman of the criminal justice program at Wilmington University in Delaware. The second, Robert “Bob” Winters, was a protective security adviser in the Pittsburgh District of the Untied States Department of Homeland Security.
Before participants were served lunch, they gathered in line to talk to local law enforcement officers, asking questions and discussing what they had learned or experienced.
“This gives them the ability to network with individuals in their communities, to build a strong partnership prior to anything happening,” Zents said of the one-on-one sessions.
In attendance for the “one-on-one time with law enforcement” portion of the symposium were Brockway Police Department Chief Terry Young, Brookville Police Department Chief Vince Markle, Punxsutawney Police Department Chief Matt Conrad, Reynoldsville Police Department Chief Troy Bell and Sykesville Police officer Earl Campbell, as well as Jefferson County Sheriff Carl Gotwald and Pennsylvania State Trooper Ron Chewning.
Several local business owners and employees – as well as organization members, teachers and administrators – attended the event to become better educated and prepared.
Tina Sabados of H&R Block in DuBois, who also has a criminal justice degree, brought her son and H&R Block Manager Nate Sabados with her.
An active shooter situation can happen anywhere, she said, including rural communities and businesses.
“I imagine everyone here is here to plan and be prepared,” she said. “If they’re going to give us the tools to be proactive, why not attend?”
Zents said the public also plays a very important role in an active shooter situation.
“By understanding what to look for, we can help prevent an active shooter event, but also help control and eradicate the drug issues and multitude of other situations facing our country and state,” he said.
A second one-on-one session with speakers and law enforcement was also held post-event after closing remarks.
