REYNOLDSVILLE — Despite the chilly weather, Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) welcomed students, alumni, staff and community members to its annual Fall Festival Saturday.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman said the event welcomes hundreds of people each year.
“It’s a great opportunity to welcome the community and past graduates to Jeff Tech,” he said. “It’s also an opportunity for people to become familiar with everything Jeff Tech has to offer, and enjoy a fall day in the area.”
The event’s “Not a Car Show” featured Reynoldsville Ambulance, Legacy Truck Center, Sekula Signs, Bennett Transport, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Barber Trucking.
Children enjoyed games like “count the candy corn,” a goldfish toss and inflatable horse races provided by the school nurse and Little Viking Childcare Center. There also was a healthcare and practical nursing booth and concession stand.
Calhoun Farm and Market of Falls Creek and SoL Wellness and Gathering Space instructor Gabby Keen-Orcutt also provided goat yoga sessions.
Cosmetology students were seen doing hair, while Jeff Tech art students offered face painting. Welding students also gave demonstrations inside of the building. Culinary students also presented baked and canned goods.
The festival not only showcases the school and its students, Fillman said, but local organizations as well.