REYNOLDSVILLE — As part of its month-long celebration for Career and Technical Education Month, Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational School) hosted its annual Career Fair Thursday.
Principal Missy Mowrey said the event receives a lot of local support each year.
Administrative Secretary Tracy Giles said seven schools attended, as well as 25 local and regional businesses.
All Career Fair participants are connected to Jeff Tech in several ways, including cooperative education program partners, occupational advisory committee members and other connections, said Administrative Director Barry Fillman.
Several companies were represented, including Legacy Truck Centers and Miller Welding of Brookville, Phoenix Sintered Metals and Guardian Elder Care of Brockway and Fayette Resources of DuBois.
“We value our relationships with all of our community partners and this is just another example of their commitment to our students,” Fillman said.
Jeff Tech has also hosted a recruitment fair, and will host another from 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 18. Eighth-grade students from DuBois, Brookville, Brockway and Punxsutawney also toured the school in early February.