REYNOLDSVILLE — Review of Jeff Tech’s (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) 2021-2022 general fund budget and special education goals and achievements were both part of Monday evening’s committee meeting.
According to Business Manager Sherry Hasselman, the total for Jeff Tech’s proposed general fund budget for 2021-2022 is $9,682,652.
This is a 2.45 percent increase, primarily due to CARES Funding in the practical nursing program, according to the report.
The budget for secondary, career and technical education (CTE) programs and facility experienced a .21 percent decrease, and the estimated district contributions a 2.33 percent decrease.
According to Hasselman’s presentation, secondary, CTE and facility accounts for 76.44 percent of the general fund budget, 9.3 percent debt service, 2.70 percent for adult programs, 9.48 percent for the LPN (licensed practical nursing) Program and 2.08 percent for grants and miscellaneous.
Special EducationThe current special education cost projection was also presented. The 2020-2021 special education budget is $870,865, and projected costs are $628,450.
Some special education achievements were reviewed, including the hiring of six instructors, two paraeducators, 132 students supported, adding a resource room for students, purchased a IEP writer, gifted screener and incorporating a social emotional learning curriculum into the Foundations for Life course.
Disability categories represented include:
- Autism
- Emotional disturbance
- Intellectual disability
- Other health impairment
- Specific learning disability
- Speech or language impairment
- Hearing impairment
Administrative Director Barry Fillman reviewed 2021-2022 goals for the special ed program as well, including improving the Gifted programming, producing a progress monitoring program, assisting in a “scaffolded approach to increase academic success and independence” and utilizing paraeducator support across all shop areas.
Fillman also said Jeff Tech is thankful for the support it has received throughout the big changes that have been implemented, which have had a positive impact on students and the community.