REYNOLDSVILLE — A highlight of Monday evening’s Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s Committee meeting was the school’s Practical Nursing Program receiving three new grants.
The committee approved accepting a federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) grant of $450,261 for the school’s Practical Nursing Program, sparking a discussion about how these funds were acquired.
Practical Nursing Coordinator Cara Davenport, who was in attendance, said although students have faced several challenges due to COVID-19, they are working through them the best they can and finding new ways to do things.
Jeff Tech Director Barry Fillman said these grant funds will help “offset” some of the impact of COVID-19, and the loss of clinical opportunities.
Fillman also thanked Business Manager Sherry Hasselman for working so hard to bring these funds to Jeff Tech, and making this education more “accessible and affordable.”
Just in 2021, the nursing program also received two additional CRRSAA (Coronavirus Response Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021) grants — one being a student award to be distributed to “Title IV” eligible students and those with exceptional needs in the amount of $24,870, as well as an institutional award of $52,637.
“All of this is really a phenomenal amount of money for our nursing program,” said Committee President Fred Park.
The committee also approved hiring a new full-time program instructor named Carrie Toven, beginning Jan. 26, 2021. It was noted that 40 percent of Toven’s salary and benefits will be paid from the federal CARES grant.