BROOKVILLE — The staff of a Brookville veterinary clinic are giving some warmer-weather tips for area pet owners as summer months approach.
Jefferson Animal Clinic Office Manager Laura Hills said it’s always a good idea to “refresh” summer tips for keeping pets safe and healthy.
As much fun as car rides can be for dogs, Hills reminds pet owners that it’s best to leave pets at home when running errands.
“The temperature inside of a parked vehicle, even with the windows cracked, can reach dangerous levels within a short period of time,” she said.
When summer temperatures begin to hit, it’s also best for pet owners to walk their dogs early in the morning or toward the end of the day, Hills notes.
“Make sure your pets stay hydrated by always having fresh water available,” she said.
Everyone loves a summer picnic, including pets, said Hills, but some of these picnic foods can cause trouble for four-legged friends.
“Pet’s gastrointestinal systems are not used to the spices, grease and fat that are often included in our diet, so keeping them away from the yummy summer picnic treats will be best for everyone,” she said.
Thunderstorms and Fourth of July fireworks also come along with summertime, and can be scary for pets.
“Common responses to noise phobia include hiding, vocalizing, attempts to escape and destructive behavior,” Hills said. “Your pet does not have to live in fear, as there are many options available to help reduce fear and anxiety.”
Hills recommended pet owners talk to their veterinarian if they notice their pet is in distress around loud sounds.
Unfortunately, warmer weather also brings about unwanted parasites that are looking to feast on pets.
“With nymph ticks out on the hunt, fleas and ticks are a common topic of conversation this time of year, but what most people don’t realize is that cold weather only kills a small percentage of ticks,” said Hills.
What some may not realize is that fleas and ticks are found on pets year-round at JAC, she said, which is why year-round protection is recommended for pets.
“Protecting your pet is easier than ever because they now make safe and effective preventatives for every lifestyle and budget,” said Hills. “There are dangerous counterfeit products on the market though, so we always recommend buying your products from a reputable source, such as a veterinary hospital.”