FALLS CREEK — Jefferson County Commissioner Jack Matson had words of praise for the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority at its Friday meeting.
“I’d just like to applaud the board,” said Matson. “I mean, you’ve really made the Jefferson County Commissioners’ job easier to promote the airport. We all knew where we were four years ago. We know where we are now. I think the thing that this board does better, actually better than any other board that we have any contact with, is your ability, and your tenacity, to run through ‘No’s’ to find the ‘Yes’.”
“I mean there’s countless projects where the first question you ask, there’s a ‘No,’” said Matson. “And there are a lot of people who will stop there, and this board does not. And I don’t think they’ve stopped on a single project. I mean, you look at all the search for the airline, the Interline agreements, and working on the fuel, and the rental car.”
“This is a remarkable board,” said Matson. “What you’ve done with this airport, and what you’re going to continue to do, is great for the region. And people don’t know, the general public has no idea the heavy lifting that has gone on in this room to give them the service that they deserve. And I don’t think anyone on this board is looking for attaboys, but you get a big one from us (commissioners). Thank you very much.”
“We couldn’t have done it without you,” said authority member Dave Stern.
Chairman Rick Wise thanked Matson for his comments.