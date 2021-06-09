BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Commissioner Jack Matson formally announced his resignation during the commissioners’ meeting held Tuesday morning, confirming much speculation about a possible move for his family.
Matson read his letter of resignation toward the end of the meeting, citing a move out of the county as his reason for resigning. His resignation will take effect July 31.
“It has been a pleasure to serve this county, it’s the best county in Pennsylvania, but as of Aug. 1, I will no longer be a resident here, no longer qualifying me to be a commissioner, but it’s been a heck of a run servicing with these gentlemen and the whole staff,” said Matson, who is serving his second term as commissioner.
The county will have to appoint someone to complete his current term, which ends in 2024.
Matson’s wife and daughters also attended the meeting to show their support, and his wife Meggan Matson also spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“The girls and I were here when this started, so we really wanted to be here as it ends. On behalf of your family and friends, we’re very grateful for what you’ve done for this region, and we’re so incredibly proud of you. No one knows as much as we do how much you’ve given of yourself. You’ve handled everything with integrity and dignity and grace and common sense, so thank you,” Meggan Matson said.
This sparked a chain event of others from the county offices to offer their own statements of what it’s been like to work with Matson.
“It’s because of you I know that I’ve had this opportunity, and the guys, and you’ve given me a great opportunity to live in Jefferson County, and I’m grateful for it. Good luck to you and you deserve whatever you get in life for the best,” Jamie Lefever, the head of the county Department of Development said.
“Working with Jack Matson’s been a great deal, and I will get emotional because I think he’s a heck of a guy and I appreciate working with you and Jeff,” Herb Buller, county commissioner said.
A similar statement was echoed by fellow commissioner Jeff Pisarcik.
Matson closed with wishing Jefferson County good luck moving forward.
“No one will ever know the work we did, and we never did it for the credit out there, but I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish in spite of everything, and with the help of a pile of people,” Matson said. “I mean the list is long of what we’ve been able to do over the last five years, and we’ve really set this county up to be productive over the next 20, and I’m really confident of that. The place is in good hands, so good luck to Jefferson County.”