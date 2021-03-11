BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners announced Tuesday county residents could seek assistance with rent through the Department of Human Services.
“Jefferson County residents wanting to apply for the Department of Human Services Emergency Rental Assistance Program should go to the COMPASS website, and complete an application,” Commissioner Jack Matson said.
Applications can be found at https://www.compas.state.pa.us/compass.web/Public/CMPHome. Residents who don’t have access to the internet can contact Community Action, Inc. at 814-938-3302, ext. 212 to speak with Diane, or ext. 206 to speak with Heather about applying for the program.
Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik also confirmed the information could be found on the county website, www.jeffersoncountypa.com, under announcements. He continued saying the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) grant announced during the previous meeting would be live next Monday on the county website as well.
“Starting Monday the 15th, the CHIRP grant, which is the hospitality grant, will be on our website live, so anybody that falls into that hospitality business, we encourage you to do an online application, but you don’t have to,” Pisarcik said.
Information about the CHIRP grant can also be found on the website ahead of the applications going live.
The commissioners also approved the appointment of Samuel Farcus of Walston as the public director of the Jefferson County Conservation Board of Directors. Farcus’ term will expire in December 2024.
“I’ll just add that Sam has been coming to our meetings and he’s going to be a great asset to us,” said Commissioner Herb Bullers.
All Jefferson County Commissioner meetings can be viewed live on the county commissioner’s YouTube page, “Jefferson County of PA Commissioners.”