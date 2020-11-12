BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners appointed David Reitz to the position of Jefferson County Veterans Affairs Director during a meeting Tuesday morning.
“We’re going to appoint Dave Reitz here, he’s done an outstanding job for the county, and he just seems to be the fellow to go to here all the time,” said Herb Bullers, county commissioner.
Reitz had acted as the interim VA director in between former Director Krupa Steele resigning, and the appointment of the most recent director, Bill Bechdel. Bechdel had to leave the position in the county for personal reasons after holding the position for a short time.
“Dave has stepped up, and he’s taken care of the office very well, and we’re just encouraging all veterans to come see Dave,” Bullers said.
Reitz was present at the meeting, but rather than make a statement about his new appointment, he wished a happy birthday to the Marine Corps.
“Today is the Marine Corps birthday, so I want to wish all my Marine Corps brothers and sisters a happy 245th birthday,” Reitz said. “Also, thank you for the vote of confidence. I look forward to working with all the veterans in the county. Please come into the office and see us if you have any issues or questions, or any concerns at all.”
Commissioner Jack Matson congratulated him on the new appointment, saying it was well deserved, and that he had stepped up when the county and veterans needed him.
“The community appreciates you, and thankfully we finally have the interim title gone, and you are now the sole veterans director of Jefferson County,” Matson said.
The commissioners also appointed Brad Lashinsky and Jill Martin-Rend to four-year terms on the Jefferson County Planning Commission, both terms to expire December 2024.