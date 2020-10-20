BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners have awarded $368,858 in Community Development Block Grant money to several projects around the county.
According to Bill Setree, director of community development, this is the annual community development block grant funding the county receives from the state.
The Borough of Sykesville will receive $76,496 for the North Park Street Waterline Replacement Project.
The Borough of Corsica will receive $133,456 for the Water Street Waterline Replacement Project.
The Borough of Punxsutawney will receive $92,512, which will go to the Punxsutawney Community Center for improvements to the Jackson Theatre building. The Punxsutawney Community Center will be using this money to upgrade the air system in the building, and making the air cleaner.
The county is retaining $66,394 for administration of the grant monies.
As a requirement of the CDBG program, the commissioners also passed resolution 2020-07, affirming Jefferson County’s dedication to further fair housing practices.
“This is a requirement for the CDBG program. We are required to pass this resolution annually to dedicate ourselves to furthering fair housing in the county,” Setree said.
The commissioners approved both the allocation of the CDBG money and the fair housing resolution during a meeting last week.