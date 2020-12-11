BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners made several appointments to fill vacant positions on committees and the Jefferson County Conservation District during the meeting on Tuesday.
Captain Shane Carter of the Punxsutawney Salvation Army was appointed to the Jefferson County Housing Authority for a five-year term to expire in December 2025.
Terry Shields of Falls Creek was appointed to the position of farmer Director of the Jefferson County Conservation District. Dan Park of Brookville was appointed for the public director position as well. Both terms are four years and will expire in December 2024.
The commissioners also voted to convey the Tabernacle Property to the Brookville Borough, as it has been discovered the property belongs to the county.
Commissioner Jack Matson also provided a brief COVID-19 update at the end of the meeting.
“The COVID numbers continue to climb in this region. Our hospitals are full, please wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing. Just be safe out there,” Matson said.
The next commissioners meeting will be held Dec. 17 and will be held at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Salary Board meeting at 11 a.m. and jail board meeting at 12 p.m.