REYNOLDSVILLE — C.G. Johnson Elementary School students were kept inside Tuesday afternoon as a precaution due to a mercury spill on a sidewalk near the school located at 923 Jackson St., Reynoldsville, according to Tracy Zents, director of Emergency Services at Jefferson County.
Zents said his department was contacted by the DuBois Area School District late Tuesday morning that some type of substance was spilled on a nearby sidewalk.
“It was on the sidewalk behind the school on the Worth Street side,” said Zents. “There were pellets of mercury found in a 75- to 100-foot area. We’re not sure when it was actually spilled out there.”
Zents said the students were never in harm’s way.
“Mercury is pretty stable,” he said. “However, if it gets tracked around or put into air systems or someone has cuts or respiratory issues, it can cause some issues to them. There were no students in danger from it. We kept everybody out of the area until it was taken care of.”
He said crews with specialized vacuums cleaned up spots that were spilled on the sidewalk. Next, they coated the sidewalks with a special spray in case there were any remaining spots so it won’t cause any more issues.
Clean up was expected to continue into the evening Tuesday, said Zents, noting the Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department was securing lighting.
“We are going to be sure everything is picked up so there is no harm to anybody,” said Zents.
The DASD Skyward alert system issued the following statement Tuesday:
“Jefferson County Department of Emergency Management is on site at CG Johnson Elementary School in Reynoldsville. Precautions are being taken regarding a substance found on a public sidewalk near the school. Site security and clean up are under way,” according to the Skyward alert. “Jefferson County EMS will continue to work closely with the school district, Reynoldsville Fire Department and Reynoldsville Police to keep this substance isolated and to keep everyone safe. As an additional precaution, all students will stay inside for recess. The Ark of Learning after school program will continue as scheduled.”
“We took this as a worst case scenario to make sure the students are safe,” said Zents. “We worked with the school and came up with alternate plans, everything is good.”
Where the mercury came from is unknown at this time, he said.
“The police department is looking into finding a source from it. We’re not sure where it came from,” said Zents. “We’re not sure when it was actually spilled out there.”