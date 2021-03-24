BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners received a COVID-19 update from Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services Director Tracy Zents, as well as some information on the many wildfires the county has had recently, during a meeting Tuesday morning.
Zents began his update with information on the COVID-19 situation in the county. He started by saying, “we’re not out of the woods yet, but conditions are improving.”
The increase in cases for Tuesday was 14, which he said is the first double-digit jump the county has seen in the past six days. He said that while this isn’t a huge increase, it will continue to increase if we aren’t careful.
The total active cases for March is currently at 123, which is higher than in October, but significantly less than from November to February. The death rate had not changed in the last three weeks, which he said was a positive sign.
“The vaccination roll-out continues throughout the county under the Phase 1A. The supply of vaccines is improving, which helps people who want the vaccine to get the vaccine and it will only continue to improve as we focus on getting ready for the Phase 1B and 1C population,” Zents said.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 8,418 Jefferson County residents fully vaccinated under 1A, Zents said. When the vaccine providers get the vaccine, they have seven days to get them administered, and have to report their activity to the state Department of Health within 24 hours.
“All the vaccine providers have been doing a great job in this monumental task that they have in front of them. The county has been there to support them and will continue to support them as needed,” Zents said.
He also shared some changes at the state level, saying the acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam made some changes to what fully-vaccinated people can do, such as visiting with other fully-vaccinated people indoors without masks or social distancing, visiting with unvaccinated people from another household who are at low risk of severe COVID-19, and refraining from quarantining and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic.
“While all this is positive, please remember that only approximately 19 percent of our residents currently have been vaccinated. And this will continue to go up daily because our vaccine providers continue to get the vaccine out on a daily basis. If you don’t know if someone has been fully vaccinated, or is at risk of the virus, I would ask you to continue to wear your mask and promote that social distancing. We are very close but we don’t want to go backward,” Zents said.
He said he understands that taking the vaccine is a personal choice, but he believes them to be safe. He said the more people vaccinated, the closer we move to herd immunity and normal life.
His department will also continue to monitor the variants of the virus and possible issues moving forward.
Wildfires
Zents then moved into discussing the wildfire situation the county has experienced in the last few days.
“Today’s fire danger remains at a moderate level, and has been this for the last couple of days. Our fire departments have been really actively busy fighting a lot of these wildfires on a daily basis,” Zents said.
A moderate rating means that conditions continue to be dry and have low humidity which combines together to help spread wildfires quickly. He said the brush and everything is still dry, and needs to start turning more green before it’s safe.
“We ask that people do not burn until conditions improve to prevent the loss of properties and prevent injuries from occurring,” Zents said.
He mentioned there will be rain later this week, but not enough to improve conditions.
“There is a chance of rain that’s forecast for later in this week, but the amount of precipitation is low, so again we just ask everyone to be cautious,” Zents said. “Think about your neighbor’s property, your property, your health and wellbeing, and especially our fire departments and first responders who have to go out there, leave their jobs, leave their families to go out and battle these fires when all this can be prevented.”