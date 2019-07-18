BROOKVILLE — Krista Reitz is being honored at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds with a wooden rocking horse in her memory.
Krista Reitz was an 11-year-old girl who died in a Marchand house fire on Dec. 30, 2018. She was very involved in the Jefferson County Fair, participating in the Jefferson County Fair pageants, and showing animals in the fair each year. She won Princess first runner up in the 2017 Princess Pageant.
She won many awards, and had a love for all of her animals that she raised to show. During the Jefferson County Fair Pageant on Sunday, there was a moment of silence in between the Princess and Junior Queen competition to honor Reitz. This would have been her third year participating in the pageant.
The wooden rocking horse donated in her memory was displayed by the stage for all who came to see. The rocking horse was donated by Dr. William Wise and the Wise Veterinary Clinic in Punxsutawney.
The Reitzes were good clients at the vet clinic, so when this happened to their family Dr. Wise wanted to help in some way.
“Neighbors in need,” Dr. Wise said about his reason behind donating the rocking horse in Reitz’s memory.
Krista’s sister, Calista, participated in the Princess Pageant this year. Afterwards, she stopped over to see the rocking horse in memory of her sister.