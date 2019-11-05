Elections in Jefferson County were tallied late Tuesday night after voters turned out to polling places to cast their ballots with the county’s new voting machines. Highlighting many elections around the county were borough council races for open seats.
The following are the unofficial results of the general election as of 10 p.m. Tuesday:
COUNTYVoters were asked to chose two of the four candidates running for Justice of the Superior Court. Candidates included Democrats Amanda Green-Hawkins and Daniel D. McCaffery, and Republicans Christylee Peck and Megan McCarthy King. Jefferson County voters chose King (4,619) and Peck (4,508).
Jefferson County voted to retain Anne E. Lazarus and Judy Olson for an additional term as a Judge of the Superior Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Jefferson County voted to retain Kevin Bronson and Patricia A. McCullough for an additional term as Judges of the Commonwealth Court.
County AuditorJefferson County Auditor Democratic incumbent B. Jean Shaw ran against Republican candidates Douglas Edward Kougher and Edward J. McGinnis Jr. McGinnis (5,336) won the position with the most votes for a four-year term.
County CommissionerAll three of the Jefferson County Commissioners sought re-election, Republicans Herb Bullers Jr. and John Jack Matson and Democratic incumbent Jeffrey Pisarcik. Also in the race was Democratic newcomer Kelley Harriger. All three of the incumbents, Matson (5,247), Bullers (5,022) and Pisarcik (2,498) garnered the most votes and will retain their positions, and will each serve a four year term. Harriger had recorded 1,695 votes at press time.
Register and RecorderBrianna Bullers won the Republican primary election, and was the write-in winner on the Democratic ticket leaving her unopposed for the position of Register and Recorder.
SheriffIn the Jefferson County Sheriff race, Republican incumbent Carl Gotwald Sr. won with 5,640 votes. Paul J. Pape was relieved of his duty as Constable due to charges he is facing for indecent assault and attempting to coerce a woman into sex to avoid arrest. The charges were lodged after the deadline to remove his name from the ballot.
BOROUGHSBrookville School BoardThe Brookville School District had a spot open for a two-year term and five spots open for four year terms. Luc Doolittle and Don Gill ran against one another for the two year term, and also ran for the four-year term. Kerith Strano Taylor, Fred Park, Herbert W. McConnell Jr. and Richard Ortz all cross filed Republican/Democrat while Doolittle ran as a Democrat and Gill as a Republican. Gill (1,779),Park (1,721), McConnell (1,487), Ortz (1,289), and Taylor (1,133) won the four-year term positions, and Doolittle (1,636) won the two-year term position.
Big Run Borough CouncilBig Run Council candidates were competing for three seats on Council. Democratic incumbent John L. Smeal and fellow Democratic candidate Carole E. Bergman and Republican candidates Kathleen A. MaCaulay and incumbent Bonnie Haugh ran for the 4-year positions. MaCaulay (85) was the front runner with each of the three other candidates receiving 31 votes respectively. There were also 214 unresolved write-in votes. A follow up will be done on this race.
Punxsutawney Borough Council
Four candidates were vying for the three seats on the Punxsutawney Council. William “Bill” Williams is cross filed as a Democratic/Republican against incumbents Democrat Michele P. Lorenzo and Republicans Jim Bianco and Robert Toby Santik. Incumbents Bianco (608) and Santik (456) will retain their seats, and new comer Williams (557) won a seat in the race.
Reynoldsville Borough CouncilThe Reynoldsville Borough Council had six candidates in the race for four four-year term seats. Cross-filed Democratic/Republican candidates John D. Burkett and Michael D. Popson, Democratic candidates and incumbents Sue Ellen Wells and William Cebulskie, Republican incumbent Ralph Tucker August and Republican Nichole Walk. Burkett (313), Popson (211), August (211), and Cebulskie (183), came away from the race as the new council members.