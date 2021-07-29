BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board once again focused on the worker shortage during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
While discussing old business, Jail Board Chairman Herb Bullers asked how the employee shortage was going, and if it was affecting the inmates at all.
Jefferson County Warden Dustin Myers said they had received a couple of applications since last month, crediting social media for the applications they’ve received.
“Still short, but we’re doing a lot better. We’re getting there,” Myers said.
Commissioner Bullers asked if the lack of employees was affecting the prisoner’s time outside, which Myers said it had not.
“As long as weather permits, we’ve been getting them outside more. They were out yesterday, out today, getting out to the yard. It is creating overtime, but it is what it is, we’ve got to pay them, got to get them outside, get them fresh air,” Myers said.
He also said they had hired a new Deputy Warden, Brandon Schott.
Schott was previously the lieutenant, and has worked at the Jefferson County Jail for 11 years. Myers said another employee had also been promoted up to fill the vacated Lieutenant position. They would also be going over more interviews the next few days to fill in the sergeant position and full-time positions.
“We’re going to get him up on training and get him back in the mix,” Myers said.
Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said the employee shortage is not only at the jail, but that the county is having the same problem as most other businesses.
“We have several positions in the county, different departments that we are looking for,” Pisarcik said. “911 needs a person or two, CYS needs some people, finance needs a person.”
Court Administrator Chad Weaver said the work release checks would be halted until Aug. 9 while he will be out of town as he is the only one who knows how to complete the paperwork.
“I will make that a priority on my return, and I will have those done. I’ll have a pile,” Weaver said. “I can’t traine anybody else to do it, nobody else wants to do it.”
Myers agreed with this, saying it’s “very involved and not easy to learn.”