REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jefferson County A.B.A.T.E. chapter will be rolling in more ways than one on July 27. The group will host its first annual “Veterans Emergency Fund” Dice Run to benefit the veterans of Jefferson County.
Registration for the event will be at the Reynoldsville Eagles Club from 10-11 a.m. at a cost of $10 per person. Both bikes and cars are welcome to go on the run. All of the proceeds from this event go directly back to the Jefferson County Veteran’s Affairs office. An account will be opened up for the money to go into to help with any costs local veterans might need help with.
The run will begin shortly after 11 a.m. with about five stops along the way. At each stop there will be dice for the riders to roll, and record their number. The stops along the way are places that support the Jefferson County A.B.A.T.E. Chapter, and have donated money for the event.
Jefferson County A.B.A.T.E. President Ben Steele said he wants to move the chapter back into Jefferson County. He hopes to give back specifically to their county with this event.
“This is the first [event] that’s been 100 percent Jefferson County,” Steele said.
He said the group has been having its meetings and some events in Elk County until recently. He assumed the group’s presidency this year, and hopes to change that.
“I’ve been trying to move everything back into Jefferson County,” Steel said.
The last stop on the ride will be the Bearclaw Inn in Reynoldsville. Everyone’s dice rolls will be tallied and prizes will be awarded to the highest and lowest roller. Shortly after the prizes are awarded, everyone will leave to go to the annual Jefferson County A.B.A.T.E. Pig Roast.
The pig roast is an additional $5 and covered dishes are appreciated. Those who continue to the pig roast are welcome to camp out as well. The group usually has an event leading up to the pig roast, but Steele hopes to keep the new dice run as a yearly event.
He said he hopes to dedicate each year’s run to a different veteran. This year is dedicated to Jesse Appleton, who served with the 101st Airborne Division, and is the son of one of the chapter’s members. He died earlier this year.
“With myself being a veteran, and my wife being a veteran, it seemed fitting,” Steel said.
Giving back to the veterans specifically in Jefferson County is important to both Steele and his wife, Krupa Steele, who is the head of the Jefferson County Veteran’s Affairs.
Since taking over as president, Steele has seen a considerable increase in numbers for the Jefferson County chapter. He estimates their numbers to have risen from 130 to about 200 since the beginning of the year.