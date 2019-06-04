REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jefferson County Abate and the Jefferson County Department of Veterans Affairs will hold their first annual Memorial “Veteran’s Emergency Fund” Dice Run ride and roll on Saturday, July 27 at the Reynoldsville Eagles Lodge.
Registration for the event is $10 per person and it will begin at 10 a.m. The ride begins at 11 a.m. The last stop will be the Jefferson County ABATE facility in Reynoldsville. There will be prizes for high and low rolls and both cars and bikes are welcome.
According to information given by ABATE and the Jefferson County Department of Veterans Affairs, all proceeds of the event will be used to support the financial needs of local veterans and their families.
The run will be dedicated to Sgt. Jesse R. Appleton, who served in the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army.
For more information, contact Jefferson County ABATE President Ben Steele at 814-661-0360 or Jefferson County Department of Veterans Affairs Director Krupa Steele at 814-849-1529.