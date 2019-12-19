DUBOIS — Jefferson County ABATE members traveled to DuBois together Sunday to purchase gifts to go to needy families this holiday season.
ABATE buys gifts for needy families every year. The members gathered at the DuBois American Legion, then went shopping as a group for the gifts. Everything was brought back to the legion to be prepared for pick-up.
According to Jefferson County ABATE President Ben Vaughn Steele, an average of 20 members turn out to help with the shopping and sorting. He said the chapter has seen an overall increase in members this year, which has increased participation in events like this one.
The group began shopping at about 10 a.m. and was finished by noon. This gave them time to sort the gifts into bundles for those who were coming to pick up that day at the legion.
ABATE doesn’t wrap any of the presents, but provides wrapping paper and tape for the families in the bundles of gifts.
Some of the families come to the legion to pick up the gifts, and others will be sent to the Jefferson County Children and Youth Services for children in the system.
According to Steele, ABATE tries to make sure it is not donating gifts to families already signed up to receive gifts from another service, like the Salvation Army. The group also tries to donate to different families each year, wanting to spread the gifts around to as many families as they can.
“We try to keep everything within Jefferson county and surrounding areas,” Steele said. “Some of the kids come from CYS and others come through the grapevine from someone who knows the family and will get ahold of us.”
The collection for Christmas for Kids usually begins in September, and continues until the shopping day. This year the group raised more than $5,500 to purchase gifts, and bought gifts for about 41 children. The majority of the children this year are from CYS, but it varies each year.
“A majority of our kids this year come from CYS. It’s hit and miss every year. Sometimes we have 25 families that are picking up,” Steele said.
Caseworkers at CYS will provide the group with the basic information about the children; age, sex, interests, and clothing size. The group doesn’t get any names for confidential reasons, and CYS distributes for them once they deliver the gifts.
The group always starts by mailing letters to local clubs and businesses. Steele said the legions always help out with funds. He said he mailed about 68 letters this year for donations, and was disappointed by the lack of participation by local businesses.
“We’d like to see more people donate. Everything stays here, it’s not going anywhere else. Even if someone wants to just come help shop,” Steele said. “Every little bit helps. Sometimes we have people donate wrapping paper and things like that. Anything helps.”