BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging and Quiet Creek Herb Farm will host a free luncheon for senior citizens June 19 from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m.
The first 50 seniors in Jefferson County to register will be guaranteed a spot. Those interested are advised to bring comfortable shoes and a water bottle.
Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging Executive Director Molly McNutt said the annual event is held in cooperation with the Clearfield and Jefferson County Drug and Alcohol Commission.
The event will feature two programs: Healing with Quiet Creek Mushrooms and Gambling Away the Golden Years.
Healing with Quiet Creek Mushrooms will introduce seniors to the herb farm’s favorite mushrooms and their medicinal uses as well giving them a chance to taste the mushrooms.
Gambling Away the Golden Years will give seniors information on how seniors can be affected by gambling addictions. The presentation will include a video, discussion and games of Fabulous 50’s Jeopardy.
McNutt said the program and the event are important for seniors as casinos try to attract older adults with free meals to lure them to spend their limited funds.
“A lot of seniors are on a limited budget, most only receiving Social Security. We try to organize events like this to give our seniors creative alternatives to going to casinos,” McNutt said.
An organic luncheon will be served after the programs.
McNutt encouraged seniors to take part, saying there are plenty of spots available and suggesting they register by calling the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging at 814-849-3096.
“It’s a wonderful outdoor event for seniors to see a beautiful farm so close to Brookville and to get to experience outdoor farming. I encourage everyone to come and see what it is all about,” McNutt said.