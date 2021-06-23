BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners received a positive update from Jefferson County Director of Emergency Services Tracy Zents regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and gave praise for the way all the county workers handled the last year.
“This has been the longest disaster ever handled in the history of Jefferson County and one of the most challenging, changing and confusing ones ever,” Zents said.
Zents began by saying that at the end of this month the county will officially close its response efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For the past 18 months, essentially 481 days, we have worked countless hours on the dissemination of vital information, the procurement and distribution of personal protective equipment, securing equipment for overall response, developing site plans for mass testing and mass vaccination sites, coordination of efforts on behalf of the county and so much more; not to mention still handling all of the day-to-day activities that continued to occur,” Zents said.
He said that 155 requests for resources were fulfilled with only one denied, which came from another county and was directed to the correct county for help. He gave county statistics saying there are a total of 3,343 cases reported within the county, and 8,750 negative tests.
Zents also said that with any disaster, deaths are likely to occur, and the county had a total of 99 deaths recorded in part with complications from COVID-19.
“Our condolences and prayers still continue to go out to the families who suffered these losses,” Zents said.
Zents said 16,176 Jefferson County residents have been fully vaccinated, with 2,033 having at least one of the two-dose series.
He also said that while getting correct information to the public was an important goal, it was made harder by so much misinformation being spread, saying “the adage that ‘if it’s on the internet then it must be true,’ is one of those incorrect myths.”
Zents also said the costs associated with the emergency protective measures amounted to $901,754.60 and the county was able to recover all of these costs. Zents said that because the United States declared a state of emergency, along with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, most of the costs were repaid through federal and state funds under “Category B –Emergency Protective Measures.”
“We will close this chapter on June 30, 2021, we will continue to monitor current situations, evaluate our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and prepare for future disasters. Thank you Jefferson County, we got through this together,” Zents concluded.
Commissioner Jack Matson followed Zents by saying the commissioners would be remiss in not thanking Zents and his staff for their efforts. He asked what the plan moving forward is, and Zents said the department is reviewing its after-action report, which is about 75 to 80 pages long.
“We’re going to look at this information, what went right, what didn’t, what some of our best practices were, and we’re going to build on that for the future, and we’ll be ready for the next one, and there will be a next one at some point, somewhere, somehow,” Zents said.