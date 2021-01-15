BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners have voted to approve an application from Henderson Township for assistance in replacing the water system that left the citizens of Stump Creek without water in 2019.
The commissioners approved FY 2020 Community Development Block Grant Competitive Program application on behalf of the township for financial assistance totaling $2,755,275. This approval also authorized the application to be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
The commissioners listened to Bill Setree, community development director, who explained the need for the water system upgrade in Henderson Township.
“This application is for funding to replace all the water lines and the installation of an elevated water storage tank for Henderson Township Municipal Authority’s water system in the village of Stump Creek.”
He said the current system experiences numerous leaks caused by inadequate insulation of the original water lines. The leaks don’t allow the current water storage tank to provide an adequate water supply and pressure for the residents connected to the system.
While he didn’t have the total number of residents using the system, he said there are about 112 homes connected to the system.
“In 2019 the community experienced water shortages and had to have water buffalos and portable shower units brought in to meet the needs of the residents,” Setree said.
During this shortage many residents expressed concerns for neighbors and asked for help in transporting water from the buffalos to some of the residents in the area who couldn’t get to the units themselves.
“This project will resolve the problem with the leaks and provide a water system that will be able to meet the needs of the residents,” Setree said.
CARES funding
The commissioners also approved entering into an agreement with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for $232,123 for the Community Development Block Grant –CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security).
Setree clarified that this was more CDBG money that had been allocated through the CARES Act. The county will be using about $136,245 of the allocation to provide grants to small businesses for job creation and retention.
“The grants will probably not exceed $5,000. The businesses will have to have less than 100 employees and less than $1 million in sales to be eligible for this,” Setree said.
Setree said the office of Community Development is in the process of making applications. Once these are in place and the money is available, another announcement will likely be made through a commissioners’ meeting that the grant applications are available for businesses.
He clarified a second time that this money is for job creations and retention, and is not meant for any type of loss caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
This is also where the allocation of $60,694 to Punxsutawney for the Punxsutawney Community Center’s Fitness Center improvements will be coming from. This is the project that will replace the HVAC system in the community center.